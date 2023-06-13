iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $8.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.37. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $512.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

