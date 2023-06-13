iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Position Trimmed by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,620 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IYR stock opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

