Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

ISDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Issuer Direct from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 million, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 459,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Featured Articles

