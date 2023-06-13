Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
ISDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Issuer Direct from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
Shares of ISDR stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 million, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $29.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.
