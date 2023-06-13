Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.3 %

JKHY stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.60. 667,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.98. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

