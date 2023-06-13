Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.44

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 53902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Japan Tobacco from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Further Reading

