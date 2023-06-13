Jason Stabell Buys 18,000 Shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) CEO Jason Stabell purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $90,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ EPSN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. 125,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,953. The firm has a market cap of $119.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 50.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 139.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Systrade AG acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Epsilon Energy by 75.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

