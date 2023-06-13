Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Insider Sells $14,940.00 in Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) insider Jeetinder Singh Mahal sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $14,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,790.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 339,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $189.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.97. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.80.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.85 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,919,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,771,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,145,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,320,000. Finally, Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC now owns 8,519,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Featured Articles

