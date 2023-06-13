Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Insider Sells $14,940.00 in Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) insider Jeetinder Singh Mahal sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $14,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,790.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 339,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $189.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.97. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.85 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.