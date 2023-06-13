Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 302,964 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 302,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Flowers Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 45,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Flowers Foods Company Profile



Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

