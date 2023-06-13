JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Raised to $24.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FROG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.43. JFrog has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,345,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $181,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 523,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,873,072.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,345,650.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,814 shares of company stock valued at $30,208,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

