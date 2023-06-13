Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 7.9%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.75. 4,374,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 3,423,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JOBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Stock Up 8.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $144,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $144,846.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $696,853.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,320 over the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Recommended Stories

