Jonathan Shellabear Buys 100,000 Shares of NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) Stock

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1 – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Shellabear acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,000.00 ($34,459.46).

Jonathan Shellabear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Jonathan Shellabear bought 200,000 shares of NICO Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$94,600.00 ($63,918.92).

NICO Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

NICO Resources Company Profile

NICO Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Australia. It owns a 100% interest in the Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt project and Claude Hills project located in Western Australia. NICO Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

