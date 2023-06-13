JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,150

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,125 ($14.08) to GBX 1,150 ($14.39) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $27.06 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

