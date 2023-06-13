JUNO (JUNO) Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week

JUNO (JUNO) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. JUNO has a market capitalization of $23.57 million and $274,105.48 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 77,044,819 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

