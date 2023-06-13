Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $321.38 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $321.38 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,089,073,524 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,074,092,652.54103. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01616402 USD and is up 6.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $9,940,953.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

