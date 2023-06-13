Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $450.43 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Kava has a total market cap of $450.43 million and $21.15 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00003053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00045471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00033358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 569,050,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,117,504 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.