Kava Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.68 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Kava has a market capitalization of $460.36 million and approximately $23.68 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00003104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 569,957,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,950,364 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.