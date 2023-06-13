Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Koito Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of KOTMY stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 1,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423. Koito Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.
About Koito Manufacturing
