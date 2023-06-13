Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 557,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 119,603 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,708,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 152,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37,854 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,546,000.

Shares of HNDL stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 93,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

