Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $869,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $181.88. 777,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.59.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

