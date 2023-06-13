Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 307,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 81,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. 278,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,079. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.