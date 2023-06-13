Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Core Alternative ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOR. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF in the third quarter valued at about $614,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 144,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter.

Core Alternative ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CCOR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. Core Alternative ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

Core Alternative ETF Profile

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

