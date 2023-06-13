Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 550 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VHT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.11 and its 200-day moving average is $243.44. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.