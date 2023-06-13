Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,601 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,437 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

