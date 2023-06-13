Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,756 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 455,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,774,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,214 shares of company stock valued at $54,485,870 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,298. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.72, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $234.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.85.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

