Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DNUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CL King increased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

DNUT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 1,382,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,674. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.72. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $418.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.08 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 675,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,257,000 after acquiring an additional 561,979 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $40,906,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,564,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after buying an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

