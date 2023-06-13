Land Securities Group plc (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Land Securities Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 597 ($7.47) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 634.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 647.89. The company has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -733.01, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 459.30 ($5.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 752.34 ($9.41).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAND. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.76) to GBX 725 ($9.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.07) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.51) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 701.25 ($8.77).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

