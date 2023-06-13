Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Plans Dividend of GBX 5,150

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5,150 ($64.44) per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Price Performance

LTI stock traded down GBX 6.54 ($0.08) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,015.96 ($12.71). 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173. Lindsell Train Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 944 ($11.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,305 ($16.33). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,035.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,034.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £1,028 ($1,286.29) per share, with a total value of £51,400 ($64,314.31). In related news, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £1,028 ($1,286.29) per share, with a total value of £51,400 ($64,314.31). Also, insider Helena Vinnicombe purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £1,042 ($1,303.80) per share, with a total value of £8,336 ($10,430.43). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 83 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,600. Insiders own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

