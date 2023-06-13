Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $0.88 on Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $80.91 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Liquity

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,459,447 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

