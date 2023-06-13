Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $96.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Stories

