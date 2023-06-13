Loungers (LON:LGRS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Loungers Stock Performance

LON LGRS opened at GBX 192 ($2.40) on Friday. Loungers has a 1-year low of GBX 178 ($2.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($2.88). The company has a market cap of £199.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2,133.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 200.47.

Insider Transactions at Loungers

In related news, insider Adam Bellamy acquired 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £20,015.82 ($25,044.82). Corporate insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 17, 2022, it operated 195 sites, including 164 Lounges and 31 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

