Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $1.62

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.69. Lufax shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 1,767,878 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC cut their price target on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Lufax Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Lufax had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lufax by 681.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 990,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 863,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lufax by 49.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,327,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 437,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lufax by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,794,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after purchasing an additional 265,637 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 15.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 48.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

