LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Short Interest Update

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
LXI REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LXILF remained flat at C$1.17 during trading on Tuesday. LXI REIT has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34.
About LXI REIT
