LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Short Interest Update

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

LXI REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LXILF remained flat at C$1.17 during trading on Tuesday. LXI REIT has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34.

Get LXI REIT alerts:

About LXI REIT

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.