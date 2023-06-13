Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:MGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Macy’s Stock Performance

M opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.81. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:MGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Macy's (NYSE:M)

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.