Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Performance

M opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.81. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.