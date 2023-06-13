Maiar DEX Tops One Day Volume of $105,982.84 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $20.07 million and $105,982.84 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00019341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015663 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,990.82 or 1.00054201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000559 USD and is up 3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $410,303.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.