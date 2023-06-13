Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 2,785.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Makita from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Makita Stock Performance

MKTAY stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,855. Makita has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27.

About Makita

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

