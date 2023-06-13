Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Increased to C$1.70 by Analysts at CIBC

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.75.

Shares of MOZ opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$304.84 million, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.93. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$2.18.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

