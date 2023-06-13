Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.95. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Marketing Alliance Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc engages in the distribution of insurance products. It offers life insurance, annuities, long term insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement. The firm also provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in St.

