McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1,084.1% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 818.9% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,268,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $395.00. The stock had a trading volume of 143,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,064. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.