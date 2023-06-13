Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Down 51.3% in May

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Medigus Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:MDGS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 62,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,773. Medigus has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Medigus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Medigus Company Profile

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

