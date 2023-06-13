Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 660 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,230 shares of company stock valued at $28,446,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.11.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.83. The stock had a trading volume of 150,343,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,165,078. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $791.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.44 and its 200-day moving average is $173.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

