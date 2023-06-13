Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $41.54. 307,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 321,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.92 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $5,457,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

