Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Position Cut by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Merit Medical Systems worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,326. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

