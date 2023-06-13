Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.00.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $83.10 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.22.
Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems
In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 526,385 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.
