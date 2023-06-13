Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$77.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRU shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

MRU stock opened at C$69.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.97. Metro has a 12 month low of C$65.30 and a 12 month high of C$78.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.56 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.5715219 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

