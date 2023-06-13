MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Major Shareholder Sells $809,440.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,780,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $103.10. 200,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,280,000 after buying an additional 282,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.