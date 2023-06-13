Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,483 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.20% of Microchip Technology worth $75,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

MCHP traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $85.41. 2,286,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,022. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

