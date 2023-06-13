Mirada (LON:MIRA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 6758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.30, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £89,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.92.

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast markets in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. The company's products include Iris ecosystem that offers a platform for front and back-end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris AMS, an assets workflow manager; and editorial services to transform their catalogue into opportunities.

