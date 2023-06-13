Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

MITFY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company. Which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

