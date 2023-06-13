MOBOX One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.71 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. One MOBOX token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001187 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. MOBOX has a market cap of $60.50 million and $3.71 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,045,584 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

MOBOX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars.

