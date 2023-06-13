Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Sold by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,805 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Momentive Global by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Momentive Global by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,097,000 after purchasing an additional 625,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after acquiring an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 12,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $114,088.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,427.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 12,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $114,088.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,427.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Buntyn sold 13,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $124,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,741 shares of company stock worth $1,095,031. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of MNTV stock remained flat at $9.45 on Tuesday. 7,557,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,208. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

